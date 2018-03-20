Take sport to the next level

It’s not too late to study a sport qualification at Barnsley College in September 2018.

The college’s sport courses cover a wide variety of subjects, including sports coaching, sports development, exercise health and lifestyle; leadership in sport; and psychology for sports performance. If you are looking for a career as a performance analyst, fitness instructor, health and wellness advisor, sports coach, personal trainer or a leisure centre manager, there is a course for you.

Sport students at Barnsley College are given the opportunity to join the Barnsley Sports Academy offering individual athletes and teams the chance to compete in the very highest level sporting competitions. Visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/sport for course details.