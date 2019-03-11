Take a look back at this week’s retro pictures from The Picture Sheffield Archives 

South Street, Moor, decorated for Queen Victoria's Visit, 1897
This week we take a look back at The Moor

All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive.

 

The maiden trip of Sheffield's first electric tram car (No. 1), on South Street, Moor, September 5, 1899. On the driving platform are the Lord Mayor and members of the Tramway's Committee

British Home Stores, Nos.43-51 The Moor, 1954

The Moor, Roberts Brothers, Rockingham House, Department Store and Pauldens Ltd., 1966

Marquee on The Moor (possibly Sheffield Spectacular), 1980

Moorhead from South Street Moor. No 20, South Street Moor, James Howe and Sons, Butchers, Nos 2-12, George Binns Ltd, Tailors, right, Crimean Monument in background, c. 1900

The Moor Shopping area, c. 1990

Temporary window displays for showcasing John Atkinson Ltd., department store, The Moor, 1958

Racial Equality Council Community Relations Office, No. 108 The Moor, 1994

