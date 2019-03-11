Take a look back at this week’s retro pictures from The Picture Sheffield Archives South Street, Moor, decorated for Queen Victoria's Visit, 1897 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up This week we take a look back at The Moor All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive. The maiden trip of Sheffield's first electric tram car (No. 1), on South Street, Moor, September 5, 1899. On the driving platform are the Lord Mayor and members of the Tramway's Committee British Home Stores, Nos.43-51 The Moor, 1954 The Moor, Roberts Brothers, Rockingham House, Department Store and Pauldens Ltd., 1966 Marquee on The Moor (possibly Sheffield Spectacular), 1980 Moorhead from South Street Moor. No 20, South Street Moor, James Howe and Sons, Butchers, Nos 2-12, George Binns Ltd, Tailors, right, Crimean Monument in background, c. 1900 The Moor Shopping area, c. 1990 Temporary window displays for showcasing John Atkinson Ltd., department store, The Moor, 1958 Racial Equality Council Community Relations Office, No. 108 The Moor, 1994 South Yorkshire Police tackle knife crime in week-long crackdown