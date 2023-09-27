Westbourne School in Sheffield is set to host its annual Autumn Open Morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city’s only co-educational independent school for children aged four to 16 will be welcoming visitors to its Broomhill Junior School and Senior School sites on Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 12 noon.

Guests will be able to take a look around the Westbourne Road school’s facilities and meet teachers and pupils, offering an opportunity for families to take a look around the school’s £3 million state-of-the-art development and the Westbourne Forest School and innovative outdoor learning facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also offer a chance to talk to staff about the wealth of opportunities, trips and activities offered throughout the year by the school and explore Westbourne’s strong traditional values.

Westbourne hosts its annual open day on October 7

“Our Open Mornings give prospective pupils and their families the opportunity to see what excellent facilities Westbourne has to offer,” said Westbourne headmaster Chris Hattam.

“It’s also a chance to discover how Westbourne brings out the best in its pupils with innovative initiatives such as our Forest School for outdoor learning and development.

“Everybody who is thinking of applying for a place at Westbourne, is welcome to join us, chat to staff and pupils and find out what being part of the Westbourne family is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And for children about to make the transition from Junior to Senior School, this marks the ideal opportunity to take some of the mystique out of that major change to their routine.

“Our Open Morning is also a fantastic opportunity to find out more about our programme of scholarships and bursaries.”