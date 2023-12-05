Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swinton Library has been moved to the town’s Civic Hall after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in the roof.

Rotherham Council says alternative arrangements have been put in place at the newly renovated Swinton Civic Hall, while further surveys are undertaken to see whether remedial work is appropriate.

RAAC was used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s but is now prone to crumbling.

It is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, is quicker to produce and easier to install, but has a lifespan of around 30 years.

Around 214 schools were found to have RAAC at the start of the new school year, forcing some buildings to close, and inspections of other public buildings were undertaken.

Rob Mahon, who oversees the maintenance of all Rotherham Council-owned buildings said: “The health and safety of our residents and staff is our priority, which is why we have temporarily closed Swinton Library as a precautionary measure.

“We made the decision to close the site as a precaution last week while further surveys are conducted, and potential mitigations investigated.

“This decision is supported by recent government guidance issued due to concerns where RAAC has been used in schools, prompting similar concerns around other public buildings including libraries. Our approach here is in step with similar approaches taken by other local authorities.”

Users of the library can return their books to any other Rotherham library.

The library, built in the 1970s, has been earmarked for demolition and the site landscaped as part of plans to regenerate Swinton Town Centre.