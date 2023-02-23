A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car while walking at night on a South Yorkshire village road.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the 26-year-old has now died, several days after the collision which happened on Friday night.

The man suffered serious head and chest injuries after the collision on Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington around 9.50pm. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died in the early hours of Tuesday (February 21). His family is being supported by trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said in a statement: “The car involved was a black Audi A6, and the driver stayed at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A pedestrian has died after he was involved in a collision with a car on Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington on Friday. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Tuesday. File picture shows a police road closure after a road traffic collision

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the man in the road prior, or may have dashcam footage that can assist with our enquiries.”

Log onto the police online portal on our website, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 1125 of 17 February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad