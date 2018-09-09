Swimmers dive into Sheffield relay race in honour of WW1 heroes 

Hundreds of swimmers from across the country have raced to take part in a Sheffield swimathon in honour of those who fought during World War One.

Entitled ‘We Will Remember Them,’ the event saw swimming clubs from all over the United Kingdom compete in the national event at Ponds Forge on Saturday, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Competitors take part in a sponsored swim at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, to mark 100 years since the end of WW1.

Organiser, Simon Wright, told The Star: “We’re here doing 100, 100 metre swim relays. We’ve got four teams of 100 swimmers each swimming 100 metres in what is a monster relay. We’re raising money for two charities. The Royal British Legion, and Horseback UK. “Each of those help our past and present servicemen and women.”

It was hoped that the swimathon would raise £5,000 for the event’s chosen charities, but the generosity of supporters has exceeded expectation with the fundraising total now reaching an impressive £5,220.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting: http://www.werememberthem.org.uk/challenge/swim-relay/