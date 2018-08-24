Swimmers campaign against “steamrollered” plans for double yellow lines

Swimmers have launched a campaign against a controversial parking ban on a busy Sheffield street.

Trustees, staff and customers at King Edwards Swimming Pool, in Broomhill, have said Sheffield Council’s decision to paint double yellow lines along the whole length of Clarkehouse Road will be detrimental to the community.

The council say the plans will increase safety for cyclists as well as ease traffic and has been supported by CycleSheffield and Sheffrec Cycling Club.

But it will also mean the loss of 86 parking spaces along the road, which is close to the Botanical Gardens and Ecclesall Road.

John Cawthorne, chairman of King Edwards Swimming Pool, said no trustees, staff or customers were consulted on the plans despite the council saying they had.

He said: “Although we as an organisation are supportive of any measure that promotes healthy activity, including cycling, I should like to raise the very strongest objections to the way double yellow lining along the full length of Clarkehouse Road.

“Although some points on the road do need addressing, that does not apply to the 200 metres or so outside the pool where many of our customers park.

“What we don’t understand is nobody was consulted about it. It’s absolutely vital to the pool.

“I don’t think the restriction will make any difference. There is a wide enough space for cyclists to go around the parked cars safely. Somebody’s just got a bee in their bonnet.”

Mr Cawthorne said he undoubtedly believes the double yellow lines will affect the pool’s income, which all goes back into the running of the site.

He added around 50 per cent of its income is from parents who drive their children to lessons and need parking.

Mr Cawthorne said the pool is almost always packed and open from 7am until 9pm with around 50 different sessions run throughout the week.

He added that there will be almost nowhere to park because the nearby school is increasing its security by adding gates on its carpark.

Sheffield Council officials claim they contacted 144 residents on Clarkehouse Road including King Edward Swimming Pool, Botanical Gardens and CycleSheffield.

The council said it received 111 responses, of which 101 were supportive and nine against. But officers have ‘anonymised’ the consultation and have not revealed people’s names.

Mr Cawthorne said no one at the baths were consulted of the plans and added the trustees at the Botanical Gardens would have also objected if given the chance.

He added the council's survey was not even a 'remotely realistic representation' of the opinions of the many people who would be affected.

The swimming pool has since started a survey of their customers to gather opinions about double yellow lines, from which he said well more than 100 people have already objected.

The trustees of the swimming pool have also launched a petition against the ban which people can sign at the pool.