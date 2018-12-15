Swastika found sprayed on Sheffield street near Jewish student accommodation

Sheffield Jewish Society say they are ‘disgusted’ after a swastika was found sprayed on a city street just yards from Jewish student accommodation.

The graffiti was seen on Friday night by Sheffield Jewish Society president, Gabe Milne, on Ecclesall Road near the Hunter's Bar roundabout.

He reported the graffiti to police and Sheffield Council deputy leader Olivia Blake has also vowed to investigate.

Today, the Sheffield Jewish Society issued a statement via social media condemning the graffiti and urging others to report and challenge antisemitism wherever they see it.

It said: “We are disgusted by the discovery of swastikas graffitied in student areas of Sheffield.

The swastika is a symbol of pure hatred. Nazism stood for the persecution of anyone deemed to be inferior, especially Jewish people, and the extermination of millions of us in concentration camps - still within living memory.

“When Jewish students see swastikas graffitied in their own cities, and on their own streets, it makes us feel unsafe and unwelcome in the place we call home.

“It's up to everyone to ensure that Nazis and their symbolism are never welcome in our society and that antisemitism, fascism and racism is fought wherever it rears its ugly head.”

The society urged anyone who witnesses an antisemitic incident or discovers antisemitic graffiti to report it to the police by calling 101, and inform the Community Security Trust by emailing incidents@cst.org.uk, or in an emergency calling them on 0800 032 3263.