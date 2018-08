Have your say

Suspicious packages have been found outside a major London landmark.

The three objects have been found outside the Canary Wharf branch of sandwich outlet Pret a Manger.

The building has been evacuated and photos being shared on social media show hundreds of office workers on the streets outside.

Eyewitnesses say police and fire officers are 'everywhere' and the bomb squad is reported to be en route.

The is a developing story and we will bring you more as and when we have it.