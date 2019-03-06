‘Suspicious package’ found at Houses of Parliament

The Metropolitan Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Houses of Parliament.

The item was found near the House of Lords and specialist officers are currently assessing it. There are not though to be any injuries.

Houses of Parliament, London. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

A few hours earlier, a controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the package, which was not opened, had been received at the university earlier on Wednesday.

No university staff or students were injured but several buildings had to be evacuated as a precaution, he said.

Yesterday, three more suspicious packages were found at Waterloo station, Heathrow airport and London City airport.