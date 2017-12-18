'Suspicious incident' sparked evacuation of Sheffield school

A 'suspicious incident' sparked the evacuation of a Sheffield school this morning, it has emerged.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 9.40am after being 'alerted to a suspicious incident'.

The school was evacuated as a 'precautionary measure' and officers remain at the school.

No other details have yet been revealed.

A force spokesman said: "Officers were called to Birley Academy in Sheffield after police were alerted to a suspicious incident at 9.40am this morning.

"The college chose to immediately evacuate students as a precautionary measure and officers remain at the scene."

A message sent out by the school to parents today said: "Unfortunately there has been an incident at school today and the building has been evacuated.

"It may be some time until we can return, students are being sent home. Please collect them from Birley Lane main entrance if you are able to. Please do not call school."