Suspended sentence for South Yorkshire man found in possession of child pornography

A 44-year-old South Yorkshire man, who admitted to possessing more than 140 images of child pornography, has been a suspended sentence.

Jon Bryan Rosling of Sunnyside, Rotherham was sentenced to 30-weeks in prison, suspended for two years, as well as given a three-year SHPO and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Rosling was arrested by police in May 2016, after information was received that indecent images were being viewed on a device that was traced to his home address.

His electronic devices were seized and forensically examined by specialist officers, revealing indecent images of children.

He was charged with making 122 Category C images (the lowest level of indecent image classification), 21 Category B images, and two Category A images (the most serious and extreme classification).

Rosling was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, after pleading guilty to three indecent image offences at a court hearing in June this year.

Speaking after the hearing, investigating officer DC Lee Walker said: “I am pleased that Rosling has accepted responsibility for his criminal behaviour and he will now be subject to strict conditions.

“If he breaches his SHPO, this is a criminal offence and could result in his suspended jail term being activated.

“Indecent image offences are harmful and pose a risk to our communities.

“We are committed to investigating crimes of this nature and have a dedicated team whose sole purpose it is to identify individuals who make, possess and distribute indecent images of children, to apprehend them and bring them before court.”