Suspected 'zombie drug' dealers arrested in Doncaster town centre

Two men suspected of dealing the so-called 'zombie drug' spice have been arrested in Doncaster town centre.

The men were arrested on Friday and released under investigation while the substance seized from them is analysed.

Police and council chiefs at Doncaster Market, where they are opening a new shared office as part of the ongoing drive to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre

The arrests came on the day police officers met with council chiefs at Doncaster Market to commit to opening a new shared office within the market as they continue their drive to stamp out anti-social behaviour.

The new office will be somewhere market traders and shoppers can visit to raise any concerns they have about trouble in the town centre.

A police spokeswoman said: "Tackling anti-social issues in the town centre is the priority for our team and we hope the office will increase accessibility to staff and will provide reassurance in the area."

Later that evening, at 10.15pm, police arrested two men in their 20s on Hallgate after an incident in a town centre pub.

One of the men, who is on a pub watch list banning him from every pub in the town centre, was arrested on suspicion of assault and the other was detained for being drunk and disorderly.