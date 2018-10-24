Suspected spice dealer arrested in Sheffield

A suspected spice dealer has been arrested in Sheffield city centre today.

Officers from Sheffield Central NHP spotted the man in the city centre, who then ran from the police.

Posting on Facebook, they said: “The male was spotted by officers in the city centre and immediately made a run for it, only to run into the arms of our Inspector who was in the area and detained him.”

He was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply spice.

Police recovered a quantity of suspected spice and the man is now in custody awaiting interview and a potential day in court.

Anyone with information on those peddling Spice should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



