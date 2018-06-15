Suspected spice dealer arrested in Doncaster town centre

A man suspected of being a spice dealer was arrested in Doncaster town centre this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said he is being held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply the drugs.

Inspector Lynne Lancaster said: "Officers have been out and about in the town centre early this morning and have already arrested one male for possession with intent to supply.

"The male was stopped and searched after he was seen acting suspiciously and was found to be have a quantity of drugs, believed to be spice and an amount of cash.

"He is currently in police custody awaiting interview."

