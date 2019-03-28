Suspected Rotherham criminal found by police  

Have your say

A man wanted over a string of burglaries and fraud offences has been found by police.

Police issued a public appeal yesterday to find Lee Evans, aged 32, who is thought to frequent the Brampton and Manvers areas.

Lee Evans.

The force confirmed today he has now been located.

