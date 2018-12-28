Suspected raiders who stole thousands of pounds worth of clothes from Rotherham shop captured after police chase ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Have your say

Suspected burglars who stole thousands of pounds worth of clothes from a shop were captured after a police chase.

South Yorkshire Police said raiders are reported to have pulled up in a stolen Audi Q3 before getting out and smashing their way into the USC store in Parkgate on Christmas Day at 2.30am.

The damaged shop.

Once inside they are alleged to have taken about £10, 000 worth of clothing before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

They were pursued by police vehicles and later abandoned the car.

Stolen items in the back of the car.

Officers chased them across a field and finally managed to arrest two men aged 23 and 25 and a boy aged 17.

The stolen vehicles were also recovered.