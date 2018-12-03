Suspected Chesterfield drink-driver narrowly escapes a custodial sentence after refusing to take a blood test

A suspected drink-driver who lashed out at a police officer and refused to give a blood sample has narrowly been spared from jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Stephanie Louise McCormick, 33, of Pennine Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, was approached by police after she had collided with a parked car on Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on September 30 on Brockwell Lane after a vehicle driven by Ms McCormick collided with a parked vehicle.”

Mrs Allsop added that the owner of the parked vehicle heard a bang and a vehicle revving its engine and he saw McCormick in her vehicle and she claimed she had swerved to miss a fox.

Police spoke to McCormick and she smelled of alcohol, according to Mrs Allsop, but there was a delay for a breath test because the defendant had smoked a cigarette.

McCormick also kicked out a police officer after she had been stopped trying to get something from her bag.

Mrs Allsop said the defendant was taken to hospital after the collision but refused to provide a specimen of blood as part of a drink-drive test.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty and to failing to provide a blood specimen.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said McCormick had been struggling with serious personal difficulties during the previous day.

McCormick was sentenced on November 20 to six weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and she was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant was also banned from driving for 29 months but this can be reduced by 31 weeks if she completes a drink-drive course.