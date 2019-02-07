Have your say

A suspect arrested over a Rotherham street attack which left another man fighting for life remains in police custody this afternoon.

The 18-year-old was one of two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack on a man in Masbrough.

Man remains in police custody over street attack in Rotherham

The other suspect, a 37-year-old man, has been released on bail.

They were arrested after a 39-year-old man was found critically injured on Midland Road at its junction with Garden Street on Monday night.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he remains.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 666 of February 4.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.