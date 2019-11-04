Suspect remains in custody after man is found critically injured in Doncaster

A suspect remains in police custody after a man was found critically injured in Doncaster town centre.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:48 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 1:06 pm

A 26-year-old man was found with serious head injuries following a suspected attack in the early hours of yesterday.

He was found outside Alpha Cabs on Sunny Bar at around 5am.

Sunny Bar, Doncaster town centre

Officers believe he was assaulted and he remained in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in a critical condition last night.

A 21-year-old man from Sprotbrough was arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 208 of November 3.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.