Suspect charged over stabbing of man knifed in neck in Rotherham street

A man has been charged over an attack on another man who was stabbed in his neck in a Rotherham street.

Nicholas Boyle, aged 44, of St Leonards Lane, Eastwood, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 8.

He is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in his neck in an incident in Sumner Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 7.40pm on Wednesday, May 9, emergency services were called to Cranworth Road, Rotherham, where a man was found injured. "It is believed he was involved in an incident on Sumner RoaD shortly before, resulting in him suffering a single stab wound.

"He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged."