Suspect arrested over Rotherham burglary in which man was seriously assaulted

A man has been arrested over a burglary in which another man was seriously assaulted in his Rotherham home.

The 28-year-old man was quizzed by detectives over a raid in Booth Street Greasbrough, in the early hours of on Saturday, August 4.

During the burglary a man suffered serious head injuries after being attacked before cash and a car were stolen.

The man arrested over the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 136 of August 4.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.