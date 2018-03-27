Survey reveals how long Sheffield men last in bed - and it's not good news

Sheffield men have been named as among the worst lovers in the country - after a survey revealed that blokes from the city climax more quickly than virtually every where else in the UK.

The study by Superdrug found that on average, men in Sheffield climax after 12 minutes - the second quickest place in the country for achieving orgasm.

Only Hull was lower - where men on average climax after ten minutes and 37 seconds.

Disappointed Sheffield women looking for a little more longevity in the bedroom should head to Walsall - men there enjoy the longest nights of passion at 27 minutes 26 seconds.

Some 2,000 people from across the UK were quizzed about their sexual habits, including how long they spend on foreplay.

The new findings revealed a stark divide in how long lovers take to orgasm across the country.

However, sex experts have said the findings don't suggest that men in Sheffield are 'underperforming' in the bedroom.

Alix Fox of Superdrug said: "If a couple can genuinely both reach orgasm in so short an average time, then that’s glorious."

She added that reaching climax quicker could be "exceedingly useful if they’re parents trying to squish in a quickie in a rare quiet moment."

Ms Fox said: 'People who don’t find themselves arriving in 'O Town' quite so quickly certainly shouldn’t feel like they’re unusual or "underperforming".'

THE 10 QUICKEST CLIMAXING CITIES

Hull - 10 minutes 37 seconds

Sheffield - 12 minutes

Cardiff - 12 minutes

Sunderland - 12 minutes 25 seconds

Norwich - 12 minutes 30 seconds

Newport - 12 minutes 57 seconds

Coventry - 13 minutes 18 seconds

Southampton - 14 minutes

Lisburn - 14 minutes 3 seconds

Edinburgh - 14 minutes 10 seconds

THE 10 SLOWEST CLIMAXING CITIES

Walsall - 27 minutes 26 seconds

Wolverhampton - 25 minutes

Aberdeen - 23 minutes 53 seconds

York - 23 minutes 10 seconds

Wrexham - 21 minutes 28 seconds

Plymouth - 20 minutes 38 seconds

London - 20 minutes 33 seconds

Birmingham - 20 minutes

Bristol - 20 minutes

Cambridge - 20 minutes