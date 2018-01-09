Surgery for man attacked outside Doncaster nightclub

A man underwent surgery after he was attacked outside a Doncaster nightclub.

A man underwent surgery after he was attacked outside a Doncaster nightclub.

South Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 18 and 19, were part of a group stood in the middle of Silver Street, outside Kooky nightclub, when they were approached by two other men and assaulted.

Both victims were punched in the face, with one left requiring surgery.

CCTV images have been released of two men detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident, which happened at 5.15am on Sunday, December 3.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.