Surgery for man attacked at Doncaster bar

A man attacked at a bar in Doncaster needed surgery for his injuries, it has been revealed.

The 19-year-old was initially attacked inside Mambo's on Silver Street in Doncaster town centre but was set upon for a second time after he left the venue.

Police officers want to trace this man

South Yorkshire Police said the victim suffered a serious injury to his ear, which required surgery.

He also suffered facial injuries.

CCTV images have been released of a man police believe could hold vital information about the violence, which flared between 12.20am and 12.30am on Saturday, October 21.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.