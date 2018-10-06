Surface water warning as two vehicles ‘leave carriageway’ in South Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully due to surface water after two vehicles crashed on the motorway network in South Yorkshire this morning.

A car left the carriageway between junction 34 at Tinsley and 35 at Thorpe Hesley on the M1 at about 6am.

READ MORE: Missing Sheffield teen Brodie Burgin found safe and well



A lane remains closed this morning while traffic officers assess damage to a barrier.

READ MORE: Do not approach ‘dangerous individual’ wanted over murder



About an hour later there was a similar accident on the M18 southbound between junction 2 with the A1M and junction one at Bramley.

This incident is now clear and the driver was not injured.

READ MORE: Man wanted over assault in Barnsley



Highways England urged drivers to “take care this morning” as there is a lot of “surface water” following heavy rainfall overnight.