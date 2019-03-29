This letter to The Star is from Sue Benson, Sheffield, S6

In a few weeks, Sheffield will be hosting the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre.

This is a chance for Sheffield to shine as the BBC, visitors, news teams and camera crews from around the world descend on the city.

However, as a regular user of Victoria Hall on Chapel Walk, I am reminded of the dire state of this area of the city.

Chapel Walk is an important walkway to the theatre and is in an appalling state with scaffolding, empty shops, filthy pavements and doorways, greeting every pedestrian.

Surely something can be done to improve this area, if only in the short term, not only for visitors but for the workers and shoppers who use the city centre.