Supporting St Luke’s Hospice – it’s a crime!

You’ve been arrested, you’ve been thrown behind bars…and your only crime? Supporting St Luke’s Hospice!

Jail & Bail - get locked up and support St Luke's Hospice

Jail & Bail is the new St Luke’s fundraising event where supporters get themselves locked up and then have to persuade their friends, family and colleagues to raise the £2,300 bail that will grant them their freedom.

The event is being held from 10.30am to 3pm on Wednesday July 12 at Meadowhall, where a specially constructed jail cell has been provided by Sheffield company Air Accessories to house business leaders and some well known faces from across the city.

“Once you’re in the jail cell you’ll have only your mobile phone and a donation form that needs to be filled with names and donations from generous supporters,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

“There’ll be plenty of time to call your colleagues, suppliers, customers and anyone else to ask for contributions towards your bail.

“And once the key has turned and the prison door is wide open for you, there’ll be an awards ceremony to celebrate your release.

“This is a fantastic event for all business leaders, sales managers, site managers or absolutely anyone who likes a challenge and is confident that they have enough friends in their contacts list to make early release a possibility.”

