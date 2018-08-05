Supporters turn out in force for Jimmy Carol fundraising night in South Yorkshire

Hundreds of people have turned out in force to support Jimmy Carol in a fundraising night held in South Yorkshire.

The fundraising night was held at The Trades on Greasbrough Road, Rotherham and featured many acts from the Clubland scene to raise funds for Jimmy Carol's speedy recovery.

Jimmy was put on life support following the attack in Benidorm

Jimmy, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, was attacked last month in a bar in Benidorm, after he stepped in to help a woman who he believed was being harassed by a group of men.

The 63-year-old was placed on a life support machine after suffering a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain when he was knocked to the ground after being punched.

Messages of support flooded in for the former Radio Sheffield presenter and a fundraising page was set up, with all proceeds to go towards either finding his attacker or to help his rehabilitation.

Ivor, who has known Jimmy for years through the clubland scene, organised the recent event in the hopes of raising more money for the fund.

The scene outside The Trades in Rotherham for the fundraiser

Speaking of the event he said: "It was absolutely brilliant. At about quarter to six they came to queue up and were queuing round the corner.

"It was a roaring success that took social media by storm, it's all people have been posting about. It was the best night Trades has ever seen."

Around 300 people attended the event on August 1, to see clubland acts such as X-factor's Sam Bailey and South Yorkshire band Here's Jonny to name a few.

Fundraising events were also held on the lead up to the night, and shortly after, which in total managed to raise £5000 for the fund.

X-factor's Sam Bailey also lent her voice for the cause (Photo: Carl Sayer photography)

Jimmy has now been repatriated back to the UK and is on the road to recovery.

Speaking on Facebook, his son James Everall said: "Dad has now been repatriated to the UK and is being well looked after. He travelled by air ambulance with my brother Daniel and is slowly improving day by day.

"We have been told that his end recovery point is still uncertain but that what he needs now is lots of time, rest and gradual rehabilitation. That’s what we intend to provide."