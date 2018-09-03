Support offered by university following discovery of body in search for missing Sheffield student

A Sheffield university is offering support to those affected by the discovery of a body in the search for a missing city student.

Sheffield Hallam University student John Paul Awi, aged 22, vanished on Saturday, August 25.

He had been due to start a summer job in his home city of Leeds but failed to turn up and a body was found in woodland there five days later.

Official confirmation of the identity of the body has not yet been released but the family of Mr Awi were informed of the discovery.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Sheffield Hallam University said it is offering ‘support’ to anyone affected by the death.