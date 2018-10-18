Support is growing for Sheffield to host matches at a proposed 2030 World Cup in England – if the FA is successful in bidding for the tournament.

Following the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals in Russia in the summer - spearheaded by six players fro South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire - the FA revealed it is considering putting together a bid for the country to stage the tournament in 12 years' time.

Steve Basford.

READ MORE: Sheffield couple backed in flowerbed row

Former sports minister and Sheffield MP Richard Caborn expressed his belief that if football is coming home then Sheffield must play a key role because the city is the 'birthplace of the game' being home to Sheffield FC the world's oldest football club.

He highlighted how Sheffield has also hosted matches at both the 1966 World Cup and Euro 96 - and the city boasts boasts some of the best sports facilities on the planet.

That view has now been echoed by a number of city leaders who have come forward to express their support for Sheffield to bid to become a host city.

Keith Hackett.

Hallam FC Chairman Steve Basford said: "What an incredible opportunity for our city-the city of sport. The home of football, the world’s oldest and second oldest clubs, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC, and the world’s oldest ground at Sandygate (dated to 1860), to be a host city for the 2030 world cup.”

READ MORE: Jailed Sheffield man appeals against sentence for anti-fracking protest

He believes the tourism created would boost the city's economy by "millions of pounds" and added: "The chance to show off our fantastic city and its incredible sporting heritage must not be missed."

Mr Basford did, however, accept that there may need to be some improvements to infrastructure and the grounds of the city's two league clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield Untied if a host city bid went ahead.

Jared O' Mara MP.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara said: "Sheffield is the birthplace of football and the FA, Football League and Premier League need to start doing more to pay tribute to that fact."

Former FIFA referee and Sheffield resident Keith Hackett said: "During Euro 96 I was part of a team that created a pop-up Football Museum at Kelham Island. We had many artefacts on display and attracted many visitors from overseas.

"When the song “Footballs Coming Home” is sung, there can be no doubt that Sheffield is the true home of football.

"If the Football Association are to make a bid to bring the World Cup to England in 2030, then Sheffield must once again come to the fore and be part of the bid.

"The costs are not small, but the rewards are huge.”

FA chairman Greg Clarke said recently the FA has “agreed to conduct feasibility work into the possibility of putting itself forward to be UEFA's potential candidate to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"This work will take place during the new season and no decision will be made until 2019."

READ MORE: Jailed Sheffield man appeals against sentence for anti-fracking protest

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said: "The council will wait until the FA seek discussions on their proposed bid. At that stage, the city will consider its position."

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said it was only "very early stages" and added the club will monitor the situation with a "watching brief."

Sheffield United said they needed more time to look into the move before providing a response.