Support growing for military flypast campaign to mark anniversary of Mi Amigo plane crash in Sheffield park 

Support is growing for a campaign to organise a flypast to mark 75 years since a US bomber crashed into a Sheffield park.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

Pensioner Tony Foulds was one of a group of school children in the park who witnessed the tragedy that fateful day.

After tending to the memorial site every week for most of his life, the 82-year-old is now calling for the RAF or Red Arrows to arrange a flypast to mark the 75th year anniversary on February 22.

His quest has also been backed by BBC TV presenter and Sheffield resident Dan Walker who detailed Tony’s story on Twitter after meeting him in the park.

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.

The tweets with the hashtag #GetTonyAFlypast have now been liked more than 26, 000 times and retweeted 5500 times.

Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, of RAF High Wycombe, asked Dan to tweet him directly to talk further about the “possibility of providing a flypast.”

He added: “Brilliant story, and a fantastic gentleman.”

Meanwhile, The Star understands a Sheffield resident has, on Mr Foulds’ behalf, requested for the United States Air Force to look into the possibility of organising a flypast.

People from all over the world have also expressed their support for the campaign and thanked Mr Foulds for his diligence.

Kevin Kennedy tweeted: “My dad, who flew 76 missions in those WWII bombers for the Army Air Corps, passed a year ago.

“Please let Tony know my dad would be so touched by his service in remembering his comrades.”

The Mi Amigo crew.

There is also a campaign on Twitter to get Mr Foulds a tall flag pole as three American flags he has previously sited on the memorial have all been stolen.

In addition, he is calling for steps leading up to the memorial to be covered in asphalt.

It is understood Tony held talks with council officials over the weekend about making improvements.

The Mi Amigo aircraft was returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe in which it was left badly damaged after being attacked by the Luftwaffe.

The story goes that the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field in the park.

But after witnessing Tony and his friends on the grass the aircraft instead instead diverted and crashed into trees nearby, killing all on board.

Mr Foulds told how he has developed a deep seated feeling of guilt over the crash and has revisited the memorial weekly over the last several decades to tend to flowers and ensure the area is kept tidy.

The grandfather-of-four, of Lowedges, said he “owes everything” to the brave crew for their actions.

He added that he has been “amazed” by the response to the flypast campaign.