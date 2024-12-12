Support from Sheffield Town Trustees and the Freshgate helps secure Owlthorpe Fields lottery success

Forthcoming improvements to access and conservation of Owlthorpe Fields has been made possible by backing from Sheffield Town Trustees and the Freshgate Trust.

Their support helped the Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group secure a £101,990 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund a few days ago.

Owlthorpe Fields is an important area in Southeast Sheffield, renowned for its biodiversity and historical importance as former agricultural land.

The site has gained increased significance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the need for effective management and enhanced accessibility to prevent degradation and promote inclusive use.

The conservation group in action

The £1,500 grant from Sheffield Town Trustees and a further £2,000 from the Freshgate Trust has enhanced the project’s scope, particularly in the areas of educational programming and volunteer engagement.

The far-reaching project will enhance access for all, including those with disabilities, and include the restoration of pathways, repair of historical stone walls and management of vegetation. The initiatives aim to preserve the area's ecological and historical integrity.

Claire Baker, chair of the conservation group managing the project, said: “We are immensely grateful for the generous support of both the Freshgate Trust and Sheffield Town Trustees. Their help enabled us to gain the wider The National Lottery Heritage Fund support. We are now able to continue to develop Owlthorpe Fields for the well-being of our community and the preservation of its wildlife.”

Aligned with Sheffield City Council’s Open Spaces Strategy, the project includes community involvement in conservation tasks, educational programmes, and the creation of new interpretative materials and the learning of new skills for volunteers. These efforts are designed to deepen the community's connection to their local environment and encourage ongoing preservation activities.