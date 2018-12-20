Support for Sheffield library volunteers targeted by hate campaign 

Star readers have spoken out in support of a team of library volunteers who have become the target of a hate campaign.

Stannington library has been volunteer run for the last four years, after Sheffield Council’s decision to close the centre left residents with no option than to run it themselves.

Mel Smart and Bob Mynors at Stannington Library where posters are being ripped down.

But the group that now runs the facility - Stannington and District Library Group - say that they are the victims of a hate campaign that has been going on for years.

They say posters advertising events at the library are habitually torn down and a number of expensive plastic signs have been stolen from outside the building as well.

After The Star broke the news a number of readers have taken to Facebook to show their support for the volunteers – and to question why they would be the target of a hate campaign.

Kathleen Gears posted: “What is wrong with these people? The volunteers at all the former corporation libraries do a superb job.

“Without them the libraries would close at great loss to the community they serve. So whoever you are please get a life and find something useful to do.”

Hannah Isherwood added: “Stannington Library has an amazing selection of children's books and the volunteers do a wonderful job. My grandchildren always enjoy their visits.”

Retired teaching assistant and library volunteer Mel Smart said: “We put posters up and somebody rips them down and we put them back up. Some of the children wrote poems and we arranged to have this reading on Thursday, but the posters were torn down again.”

Someone who works with several of the volunteer run libraries in Sheffield also confirmed that Walkley and one other library had experienced similar problems.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “We are supporting these groups so that they can continue to provide library services.”