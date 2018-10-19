Support for new Sheffield football stadium plans 

Plans to build a new football stadium in Sheffield has won the support of Star readers.

A triple dose of funding – including £700, 000 from an anonymous benefactor – will swell the coffers of Handsworth Junior Sporting Club and Handsworth Parramore FC.

The club in action.

The Northern Counties East League team is set to use the money to develop the Oliver’s Mount ground and return home from Worksop Town, where they currently play their home games.

The scheme has won support from Star readers who took to Facebook to express their approval.

Stuart Burton said: “Amazing news for Handsworth - I was hoping they may play at the new Olympic Legacy Park stadium with the Eagles and Sheffield United Ladies, but great the east of Sheffield will have a club going places.”

Mark Denton believes this will help to “keep kids off the streets and getting them involved in sport.”

He added: “It will enhance Handsworth Junior Sporting Club’s long-term financial situation and allow them to deliver several community initiatives.

“Is there anything better than helping the kids?”

Bob Goldsmith described it as “great news” and added that this was an example of “money from the top of football reaching grass roots.”

Jonathan Walker said: “I think it's great.

“Spending private money on our kids. How can you complain?

“It's for grass roots and beneficial to the community.

“Send more our way and maybe Sheffield wouldn't have such a problem with crime and our young ones.”

The club received £500, 000 from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, £100, 000 from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and £700, 000 from a mystery benefactor.

There are plans for a new changing pavilion and a 700-seater stadium.

Club officials hope to start work on site early next year, with the stadium ready in time for the start of the 2019/20 season next August.