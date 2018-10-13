Support for ex-Sheffield United player diagnosed with motor neurone disease 

A former Sheffield United player diagnosed with motor neurone disease has been flooded with messages of support from Star readers.

Ex-Blades striker Luton Shelton, aged 32, revealed he has the condition, which causes muscle weakness and loss of movement.

Luton Shelton.

In a heartbreaking newly released video, his wife Bobette said: “Basically, our lives revolve around him because he needs everything.

“This has been the most devastating news.

“Around two years ago the symptoms began, so from there it’s been really hard.”

Star readers have now taken to Facebook to voice their support for Luton.

Hannah Shepherd said: “Keep fighting Luton - sending so much love to you and your family.

“Sometimes in life something happens that is bigger than the colour of the team you support and this is definitely one of those times!.”

Luke Flowers added: “Luton, win this fight! Stay strong.”

Nick Simmonite posted: “Wishing you all the best.”

Jeanette Ainsworth said: “Keep fighting this young man.”

Luton, who was born in Jamaica, flew to America for treatment last week.

The Jamaican government has pledged $30, 000 towards his medical care as he battles the degenerative condition, which has affected his speech and caused him significant weight loss.

Sheffield United have sent him their best wishes.

A club spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of Luton’s condition this morning and everyone at the club, including supporters, will want to wish him well.”

The striker signed for United from Helsingborgs for £1.8 million during their Premier League season in 2007/08.

He is fondly remembered by Blades fans for a standout performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.