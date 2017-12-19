Support for care leavers in Doncaster

Help for care leavers in becoming independent is being provided within a new scheme.

In a joint venture with Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, the council and St Leger Homes are creating a six bed facility out of two properties.

Young care leavers will have their own rooms, with communal areas and a shared kitchen, and the Trust will provide round the clock on-site support, as well as running a life skills programme which will include guidance around general housekeeping, healthy eating, gardening, money management and social interaction.

Currently the Trust relies on expensive out of area placements, private supported accommodation providers and group living arrangements. The new facility will be more fit for purpose.

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, Chief Executive Paul Moffat said: “Moving into your first home can be a big challenge, especially if you’ve not been taught the skills you will need to run a home and the things you will need to do – like paying your bills on time. We wanted to give our care leavers, who may need this additional support, a safe and supportive environment that would enable them to develop the skills to live more independently and aid their transition into adulthood.

“We would like to thank the council for providing our care leavers with this home and St Leger Homes for supporting us with renovating the properties.”

The new Cantley facility is set to welcome its first residents early in 2018 and it is expected that the maximum length of stay for any young person will be roughly six to 12 months. After this period, if they are ready, the care leavers will be supported to move on and access their own tenancy.