Supertram warns of possible disruption to services across weekend after floods

Supertram has warned of possible disruption to services across the weekend following the floods.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:44 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:45 pm

The transport operator has suspended all tram train services between Rotherham and Sheffield and the Yellow Route is unable to serve Meadowhall Interchange.

At Valley Centertainment and Carbrook tram stops, trams will run in both directions from the same platform (Meadowhall bound platform).

As a result of this, trams may experience a wait at Arena / Olympic Legacy Park tram stop of around 10 minutes before continuing to Meadowhall South / Tinsley.

A spokesman said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused by these changes. Tram tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach bus services in the affected area.”

Supertram will continue to provide updates on Twitter throughout the weekend.