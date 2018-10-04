Supertram has warned its customers that trams across Sheffield will be busier than normal tonight.

Commuters heading home from work may face a tight squeeze tonight as they’re joined by hundreds of students heading to Meadowhall.

Meadowhall’s popular Student Night returns from 5pm tonight with many customers expected to head down and take advantage of the huge savings on offer.

While this is great news for students, Supertram has warned that it could mean trams are a ‘little busier’ than normal and have issued advice for commuters.

Supertram tweeted: “Heading to @LoveMeadowhall's student night tonight? Some trams may be a little busier than normal. We'll run extra trams where possible but please allow a little extra time for your journey.”

There will be hundreds of exclusive offers and giveaways from lots of top brands as well as DJ sets from Capital.

New Look, River Island, Office, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, H&M, Topshop and Jack Wills will be offering huge discounts and offers on the night.

Students are reminded to bring a form of student ID or confirmation of your attendance of their place of study.

Non students are welcome to visit as the centre will be open as normal, but you must be a student and registered for the event to take part in the activities, offers and freebies.

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer will also be joining students at the shopping for a meet and greet from 5pm to 7pm.