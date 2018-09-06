Supertram services to be disrupted next week as final refurbishment work starts

Supertram services in Sheffield are set to be disrupted next week as the final stage of rail replacement work gets under way.

The final stage of this year’s essential rail replacement works to future-proof the network will begin on Monday and will affect the Blue route service between Donetsk Way and Halfway until 21 September.

The blue route will be affected during the works.

Blue route services will run between Malin Bridge and Donetsk Way, where they will terminate, with some changes to the normal timetable.

To minimise disruption for customers, B5 replacement buses will operate between Donetsk Way and Halfway, while Moss Way, Crystal Peaks, Beighton/Drake House Lane, Waterthorpe, Westfield and Halfway tram stops will be temporarily closed.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) Director of Public Transport, Ben Gilligan said: “It’s great to be able to report that this year’s works have gone to plan and delivered essential improvements to the Supertram network.

“We’re pleased to say that Area 4 works, between Gleadless Townend and Halfway/Herdings Park are on track to finish on Sunday 9 September and subject to the successful running of a test tram early on Monday morning, normal services are planned to resume for customers in this area thereafter.”

“We’d like to say a big thank you to our customers for their patience and remind them that these works will improve passenger comfort and reduce noise in areas where the track is currently worn. The next phase of work is planned to start in spring of 2019.”

The Purple and Yellow routes will not be affected during this final stage and parking at Halfway Park and Ride will continue to be free for the duration of the works. Customers will just need to buy a ticket on board trams or replacement buses.

SYPTE will keep customers informed about the works, bus and traffic diversions via the website travelsouthyorkshire.com/RailReplacement.

Passengers can find the most up to date information via twitter @TSYalerts. Information about tram replacement bus route will be available at supertram.com or @SCSupertram.