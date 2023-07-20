News you can trust since 1887
Superheroes, swashbucklers and dinosaurs…summer fun at Crystal Peaks

It’s going to be a star-studded summer of holiday fun as some familiar movie favourites step off the screen and into the malls at Crystal Peaks shopping centre.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

The award-winning Sheffield complex has five weeks of free entertainment for all the family starting on Friday July 28 with a special Superheroes Day, when four film favourite lookalikes - Spiderman, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye - together with champion archer Kate Bishop will be available for photo opportunities.

There will also be Superhero themed balloons, glitter tattoos and a Flying Superhero Craft Workshop.

On Friday August 4, there’s a visit from Captain Calamity’s Science Show, with performances throughout the day.

There's a summer of fun activities planned at Crystal PeaksThere's a summer of fun activities planned at Crystal Peaks
There's a summer of fun activities planned at Crystal Peaks

For junior swashbucklers, Friday August 11 will have a Pirates of the Caribbean theme, with a visit by a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike, with photo opportunities in a pirate setting along with balloon modelling, a Pirate gold competition and a Pirate transformation workshop, with everything you need to make a pirate hat and eye patch.

There’s a Big Top theme for activities on Friday August 18, with a Circus Skills workshop headed by Blooming Circus.

Then finally, on Friday August 25, dinosaurs will be in the centre with special shows throughout the day, complete with a chance to meet a dino baby, a dinosaur workshop, dinosaur themed balloons and dinosaur themed glitter tattoos.

“Our holiday activities are always hugely popular and this year we have a range of event to capture every imagination,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“It’s a free summer of fun for all ages, all taking place in our Central Atrium or outside on North Walk adjacent to Next when weather permits.

“Whatever the weather, though, there’ll be nothing to dampen the spirits when our special guests arrive.”

