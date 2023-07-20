It’s going to be a star-studded summer of holiday fun as some familiar movie favourites step off the screen and into the malls at Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

The award-winning Sheffield complex has five weeks of free entertainment for all the family starting on Friday July 28 with a special Superheroes Day, when four film favourite lookalikes - Spiderman, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye - together with champion archer Kate Bishop will be available for photo opportunities.

There will also be Superhero themed balloons, glitter tattoos and a Flying Superhero Craft Workshop.

On Friday August 4, there’s a visit from Captain Calamity’s Science Show, with performances throughout the day.

There's a summer of fun activities planned at Crystal Peaks

For junior swashbucklers, Friday August 11 will have a Pirates of the Caribbean theme, with a visit by a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike, with photo opportunities in a pirate setting along with balloon modelling, a Pirate gold competition and a Pirate transformation workshop, with everything you need to make a pirate hat and eye patch.

There’s a Big Top theme for activities on Friday August 18, with a Circus Skills workshop headed by Blooming Circus.

Then finally, on Friday August 25, dinosaurs will be in the centre with special shows throughout the day, complete with a chance to meet a dino baby, a dinosaur workshop, dinosaur themed balloons and dinosaur themed glitter tattoos.

“Our holiday activities are always hugely popular and this year we have a range of event to capture every imagination,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“It’s a free summer of fun for all ages, all taking place in our Central Atrium or outside on North Walk adjacent to Next when weather permits.