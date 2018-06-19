Superdrug to open new store including nail, brow and lash bars in Sheffield this week

Retail giant Superdrug is set to open a new store in Sheffield this week.

The new store - complete with nail bar and brow and lash bar - will open at the new St James Retail Park on Friday.

The store, which has created 12 new jobs, will offer customers an array of affordable beauty products and everyday toiletries, perfect for customers to pop in and pick up some essentials just in time for summer.

An in-store Brow and Lash Bar will offer customers a range of threading, waxing, tinting and lash treatments with prices starting from £5 and no appointments necessary, while the Nail Bar will feature a full treatment menu for fingers and toes including a nail shape and paint from £10 and gel manicures from £18.

The new opening will also feature Superdrug’s new piercing service, with ear and nose piercings launching soon, starting from just £10.

The store will offer a range of toiletries and designer brand fragrances, own brand and exclusive skincare and makeup brands including B., GOSH, Nip + Fab and Makeup Revolution.

Emily Wood, Sheffield St James Retail Park store manager, said; “We are delighted to confirm that we are opening a new store in St James Retail Park this June. This new space is will offer customers a wide selection of our unique mix of beauty, health and fragrances which is perfect timing for summer. We are sure our customers are going to love the new store.”

The new store will join those at Meadowhall, Pinstone Street, Chapel Walk and Sheffield railway station.

The store is the latest to open on the former Norton College site off Bochum Parkway.