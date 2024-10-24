Swimmers from the Mylnhurst squad who won gold and silver medals at the ISA Regional Swimming competition at Walsall Swimming Baths near Birmingham.

Super swimmers at a Sheffield school are really making a splash - after powering their way into the grand finals of a prestigious national competition.

The children, from Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall, are the only pupils in Sheffield to win places at the ISA National Swimming Final in November.

The contest will be held at the iconic London Aquatics Centre in Stratford where the 2012 Olympics were staged.

The children qualified for the Nationals after securing victories in the ISA Regional Swimming Gala near Birmingham.

Mylnhurst’s Head of School Swimming, Fiona Newton, took a team of 19 swimmers from Years 4, 5 and 6 to Walsall Swimming Baths for a hotly-contested all-day gala between 35 schools from across the Midlands.

Between them the 19 children won no fewer than 12 gold and silver medals – and three of them will now go on to represent the Midlands at the Nationals.

Mrs Newton, who coaches her swimmers with twice-weekly before-school training in Mylnhurst’s own 25 metre pool, said: “To say we are proud is a huge understatement. This is a phenomenal success for Mylnhurst.

“Not one of these children is a club swimmer outside school, all their swimming is done solely here in school, so they are entirely home-grown talent through our own bespoke swimming curriculum.

“To do so well at the Regionals – where they swam predominantly against children who were also club swimmers – is just incredible.”

Safia Hibbert, in Year 5 at Mylnhurst, won gold in the Y5 backstroke, and so qualifies to represent the Midlands region swimming the same stroke in the Nationals.

Thomas Ramsden and Hugo Skinner, meanwhile, both in Year 6, will make up 50 per cent of the four-man Midlands Y6 front-crawl relay team thanks to super-fast qualifying times in their races.

Thomas missed out on qualifying for the individual backstroke by just three-hundredths of a second – and Hugo’s younger sister Lydia, in Year 4, missed out by exactly the same fraction on joining the front-crawl relay team.

Of the 35 schools which took part in the Regional competition, Mylnhurst’s Y6 boys’ team won first place in the small schools category and first place overall, while the Y4 girls won first place in the small schools category and second place overall.

Mylnhurst Headmaster Mike Hibbert said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Mrs Newton for all of her hard work, and all the early mornings. To get Mylnhurst’s swimming provision to this point is absolutely incredible.”

The Independent Schools Association National Swimming Finals will be the second time in a term that swimmers from Mylnhurst have competed at the London Aquatics Centre.

Brother and sister Christopher and Mia Larsen – again, students of Mrs Newton’s Mylnhurst swim squad – represented Sheffield at the Virgin Active Swim Gala earlier this month, competing against more than 350 swimmers from 21 teams.

Mia, in Y4, came second in the girls’ front crawl relay and Chris, in Y6, came fourth in the individual breaststroke… despite his goggles slipping off as the race began!