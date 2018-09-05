Super computer predicts where Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will finish in final Championship table

The football season might only be a few games old – but a super computer has predicted where Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will finish in this season’s Championship table – and its not great news for fans of either club.

Both Blades and Owls have made healthy starts to the season – with Chris Wilder’s team sitting pretty in third place just outside the automatic promotion places in third place while the Hillsborough side have climbed to 11th with three straight victories.

But while fans of both the city’s sides might be reasonably content with their progress after six games, the end of season prediction by broadcaster talkSPORT doesn’t make happy reading – with both sides expected to drop from their current positions.

The firm's ‘super computer’ September update reckons Blades will finish in seventh spot – agonisingly short of the last play-off spot in sixth.

And Wednesday fans gearing up for promotion had better think again as well – the programme reckons that come the end of the campaign, the Owls will have dropped to 15th.

Joint leaders Leeds and Middlesbrough are the early pace-setters as the only two teams who have yet to been defeated, while relegated Swansea and West Brom are in and around the play-off places – all of which they say will be maintained until the end of the season.

It’s better news for fans of Rotherham United though – the super computer predicts Millers will avoid relegation.

Here’s how the talkSPORT Super Computer reckons the final Championship league table will look (from bottom to top).

24. Reading (relegated)

23. Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

22. Hull City (relegated)

21. Rotherham United

20. Ipswich Town

19. Birmingham City

18. Norwich City

17. Millwall

16. Bolton Wanderers

15. Sheffield Wednesday

14. Blackburn Rovers

13. Bristol City

12. Wigan Athletic

11. Aston Villa

10. Nottingham Forest

9. Preston North End

8. Stoke City

7. Sheffield United

6. Swansea City (play-offs)

5. Derby County (play-offs)

4. Brentford (play-offs)

3. West Bromwich Albion (play-offs)

2. Leeds United (automatic promotion)

1. Middlesbrough (champions)