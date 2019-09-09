Super computer predicts where Sheffield United will finish in Premier League - and its good news for Blades

Plenty of pundits have written off United this season, dooming the Blades to relegation in their first season back in the top flight for 12 years.

But after a bright start to the campaign – and a 2-2 draw at Europa League winners Chelsea – there are signs that it might not be a season of misery for Chris Wilder’s team.

And that’s packed up by a super computer prediction – which reckons the Blades will be well clear of the danger zone by the end of the season.

Sheffield United fans celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall

In fact, they are predicted to finish in front of the likes of Everton and Chelsea with a top ten placing.

Football Web Pages reckon United will grab ninth spot – finishing the season on a healthy 49 points.

Such a finish would leave them tucked in just behind Arsenal – and well clear of Chelsea, who it says will finish 15th.

However, Blades supporters might want to look a little more closely at the stats – which seem a little implausible in parts.

The final table reckons United will draw 16 of their 38 games, winning eleven and losing eleven.

The bulk of success will come at Bramall Lane with nine victories, four draws and just six defeats.

Travelling supporters might not enjoy as much success though. The final table says United will win just two games om the road, with a whopping 12 draws and just five defeats.

And when it comes to goals, it seems United and their opponents will both be lacking when it comes to hitting the target.

United can expect to hit the net 25 times – with the same amount of goals going in at the other end, according to the figures.

The Football Web Pages supercomputer bases its predictions on the percentage likelihood of each possible result in every fixture, recalculating after every top-flight goal.

Liverpool are tipped to win the League by six points from Manchester City with Burnley finishing third.