Super-accurate data system will help guide future council decisions in Barnsley
A new annual ‘health check’ on the state of many issues affecting Barnsley residents – first introduced by the council last year – is to be revised in a move which should make sure it contains even more current data.
The ‘borough profile’ covers a huge range of statistical detail, from educational performance to life expectancy, economic development to housing.
Although the document, which can be used as a reference point for the council’s own development agendas, has now been updated from its original 2018 form it is planned that in future measures will be introduced to allow it to feature ‘live’ data, providing up to the minute accuracy when the information it contains is used to help steer council policy.
The new document has been accepted formally by the council’s ruling Cabinet and Coun Sharon Howard said it included information detailed enough for the authority to “start to drill down into the wards. Every ward has different priority areas. We can start to formulate local plans around that.”
Wards are the local areas which make up the borough of Barnsley.