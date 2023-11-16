News you can trust since 1887
Sumo team make £1,000 donation to St Luke’s Hospice

Sheffield based video game developer Sumo Group is continuing its support for St Luke’s Hospice with a £1,000 donation.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
A team from the award-winning company, one of the UK’s largest providers of end-to-end creative development services to the video games and entertainment industries, have undertaken a range of fundraising activities and have also given time to volunteering in the charity’s retail section.

“We are delighted that our charity partnership with Sumo is proving so successful,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.

“Their support in terms of both time and money demonstrates that there are so many ways to get involved.

“This enthusiastic level of fundraising really does make a massive difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.”

