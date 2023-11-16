Sumo team make £1,000 donation to St Luke’s Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
A team from the award-winning company, one of the UK’s largest providers of end-to-end creative development services to the video games and entertainment industries, have undertaken a range of fundraising activities and have also given time to volunteering in the charity’s retail section.
“We are delighted that our charity partnership with Sumo is proving so successful,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.
“Their support in terms of both time and money demonstrates that there are so many ways to get involved.
“This enthusiastic level of fundraising really does make a massive difference to the lives of all our patients and their families.”