Sheffield based video game developer Sumo Group is continuing its support for St Luke’s Hospice with a £1,000 donation.

A team from the award-winning company, one of the UK’s largest providers of end-to-end creative development services to the video games and entertainment industries, have undertaken a range of fundraising activities and have also given time to volunteering in the charity’s retail section.

“We are delighted that our charity partnership with Sumo is proving so successful,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.

“Their support in terms of both time and money demonstrates that there are so many ways to get involved.