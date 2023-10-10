One SUFC fan was prepared to pay up to £1,500 for the number ten turnstile sign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic turnstile signs from each of Bramall Lane’s entrances have been auctioned on eBay, helping to raise £14,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The signs, which were in use from the early 2000s until this year, garnered bids into the hundreds during a 10-day auction from September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUFC fan Pete Wilkes bid the highest of all, paying over £660 for the number 10 sign for his nine-year-old son, Tyler.

Pete, who was prepared to pay up to £1,500, said: "We got the number 10 turnstile for its history and to celebrate Billy Sharp. We began supporting Sheffield United after Tyler began idolising him, and as soon as these signs went on sale, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up."

Rob Gurruchaga of The Children's Hospital Charity visited Bramall Lane to receive a cheque presented by SUFC Head of Operations, Dave McCarthy

Carl Asaba, a SUFC player between 2001-03 and an Ambassador for the Charity, said: "When I saw that the memorabilia was being sold from when I played, I was desperate to get the number nine.

"When I found out it was to benefit The Children’s Hospital Charity, it was a no-brainer. I was delighted to bid knowing where the money was going and that it will be used to benefit children’s lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the auction, volunteers took collections and ran a raffle at Bramall Lane before the match against Manchester City on August 27, with a Lionesses shirt signed by the whole team and a worn Kyle Walker shirt up for grabs.

Dave McCarthy, head of operations at SUFC, said: "Everyone at Sheffield United is delighted that we could offer these pretty special pieces of stadium memorabilia to our supporters and at the same time raise much-needed funds for one of our long-standing nominated charities.