'Substantial' cannabis factory uncovered at Doncaster property

A 'substantial' cannabis factory was uncovered during a police raid on a property in Doncaster.

Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at an address in St Vincent Road in the town centre and found 70 cannabis plants being grown in two rooms.

The team did not give details about any arrests following the raid on Wednesday, June 20.