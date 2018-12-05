Stunning Sheffield Christmas lights display raising cash for dog rescue charity

It all started with just a simple window display consisting of a few fairy lights.

But now, decades later this is the stunning Christmas lights show at the Horne family home in Thurlstone.

The Christmas Lights display at 52 Westfield Ave, Thurlstone, the home of David Horne. The Christmas wonderland is to raise money for West Yorkshire Dog Rescue. Pictured is David. Picture: Steve Ellis

Great grandfather David Horne first started the festive display when his children were young.

David, now 73, said: “We started doing it when the kids were little with a few lights in one window and then another window got covered and another, and another.

“Then we started putting lights up outside and it just got bigger and bigger. My son Jamie loved it so when he started work he bought things and then one year somebody said we should do it for charity and we just thought: ‘Why not?”

The family, who have a German shepherd, Cleo, and a Staffordshire bull terrier, Sherman, have raised thousands for the West Yorkshire Dog Rescue charity, based in Penistone, over the years.

This year’s display, features stars, snowflakes, stars, angels, snowmen, reindeer and a huge Christmas tree.

Around 40 people were there to see the David’s neighbours – three-year-old twins Ella and Jacob – flick the switch on Saturday.

The family leave a donation box at the end of the garden of their Westfield Avenue home.

David said: “Last year, we raised £526 and up to now this year we’ve raised £240. We raised £140 at the lights switch-on on Saturday, I was dressed up as Santa and it was a great night.

“It’s just got bigger and bigger and I thoroughly enjoy it and, to be honest, the whole village do. Come October time, people always ask if we are putting the lights up.”

The stunning display, which features thousands of bulbs, completely fills the front garden of the house and every window is also decorated.

David said: “To be honest, the electric bill is not that bad because the bulbs are all LED now. In years gone by we used to watch the dial on the meter spin around like blades on a helicopter.”

